Flood Watch through Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Rain, rain go away!!

Unfortunately, we will have to wait a couple of days for that to transpire. Showers with some periods of heavy rain will continue along a front that has basically parked right over the area.

The front will remain over the general area through Wednesday morning, and during that time period we will not see any sunshine and will continue to get rain throughout.

After all is said and done, we should have anywhere from 2-4" of rain on the ground. We could even see up to 5" from north Georgia into the Blue Ridge Mountains.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area through tomorrow, and a Flood Warning has been issued for Lookout Creek as it is expected to crest tonight just above it's flood stage of 12'.

We are starting to see some of the cooler air associated with the front moving in. It will continue to do so over the next few days.

The cooler air will stay even after the rain subsides Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s through the weekend, and lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s Friday through the weekend.

Download the WRCB weather app for the interactive radar.