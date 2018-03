CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Rance, "uh I like to play basketball"

Rance likes basketball more than any other sport.

Rance is fun and likeable and those who know him well say though he appears to be quiet he loves to make others laugh and he has a good sense of humor.

Rance is ready for a Forever Family. He would do well in a two parent home. He'd love to have a sister and brother.

He needs a good father figure and a family that will be involved with his sports and can help him achieve his goals.