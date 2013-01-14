Will the new Volkswagen SUV be built in Chattanooga? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Will the new Volkswagen SUV be built in Chattanooga?

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Hamilton County officials are expected to lobby Volkswagen's top brass next week in Detroit for production of a sport utility vehicle in the company's Chattanooga plant.

"It's a huge opportunity," said Ron Harr, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce's chief executive, adding officials want to make sure VW knows of the city's interest "in a big way."

A delegation including Harr, his top economic developer, Charles Wood, and both Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger and Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield are to push for the new production while at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The SUV, designed specifically for the U.S. market, is expected to be unveiled by VW during the show.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he already has been advocating for Chattanooga to garner the project and plans to continue to do so in Detroit, where the show opens to media on Monday.

