Cleveland family trying to recover after house fire

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A Bradley County family is sifting through their burned out home, trying to save what they can. The fire broke out Friday evening at their home off 15th Street in Cleveland.

"I received a phone call telling me that I had to come home, that the house was on fire. And when I got here, it was just engulfed in flames," says Sandra Stepp.

Stepp's home does not look damaged from the outside. But it is a whole different story if you step inside.

"They just said that they heard a 'pop.' And by the time they came from the back bedrooms, that the whole front of it was already engulfed in flames," she says.

Two of Sandra's kids were home with her girlfriend getting ready to cook dinner when the kitchen became a ball of fire.

"It was faulty wiring behind the stove."

Stepp says she has four teenagers, twins that are 13, a 14 year old and a 16 year-old. Her family has a limited income, saying it hurts knowing she had just stocked up on groceries, all lost to the flames.

They were able to save a few pieces of clothing.

"We've got a few things, but I don't know as far as their clothes and stuff if all the smoke and stuff will come out of them. We're making due. The Red Cross has helped a lot," says Stepp.

Now she and her family are just trying to start over.

"The kids have nothing. any help that you can get for them would be greatly appreciated."

But most importantly, she is thankful no one was hurt.

"Thank God that they all got out. I don't know what I would have done if they hadn't," she says, holding back tears.

The Red Cross is helping the family with a place to stay for now.

If you can be of assistance to this family, contact Matt Barbour at mbarbour@wrcbtv.com or 423-653-9149 and he will let you know how to get in touch with the family.