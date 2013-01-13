The Advantages and Disadvantages of Braided Fishing Line

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Years ago nearly all fishing line was braided line made mostly of Dacron. Newer braided lines, made of synthetic materials, now offer many advantages to fisherman. In today's completive market these lines are continuing to be improved, and braided line has become very popular in the bass fishing community and offers many applications to all fishermen.



Advantages:

Braided line now made of synthetic materials and offers superior strength while maintaining a small diameter, making easy casting with much less stretch and greater sensitivity for the fisherman. Many braided lines are very difficult to break when snagged and will straighten hooks allowing today's expensive lures to be retrieved. Today's braided lines work well in heavy cover while flipping or casting, eliminating most chances of line breakage while setting the hook or retrieving fish from these areas. Braided lines are also excellent choices for fishing in thick aquatic weed mats allowing anglers to muscle the fish out of this heavy cover. Braided line can have a much longer reel life, if properly spooled and maintained while using. Braided lines also work well on spinning rods usually better to choose some of the lighter versions of line, but you still get the above advantages.





Disadvantages:

One disadvantage is when snagged it sometime becomes very difficult to break. Braided line is generally more expensive than monofilament line. Braided line can put more stress on reel parts, rods and line guides causing premature wear and breakage. Braided line may not be the best choice when fishing clear water. If back lashed, braided line can sometimes be very difficult to untangle. Most braids require much sharper instruments to cut it properly and require a small tag to protect from slippage.



Summary:

There are many braided lines on the market today which continue to be improved. Braided lines offer today's fisherman a new tool, which if used correctly can help them be more successful and even more confident in the great sport of fishing.

