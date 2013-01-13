Dalton Police investigating drive-by shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton Police investigating drive-by shooting

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- The Dalton Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at a house on Dozier Street.  Nobody was hurt in the incident and at this time no arrests have been made.

The incident happened at approximately 2:45 pm at 1209 Dozier Street. Minutes before the shooting occurred, police received a tip that a shooting may occur in that area.  As officers entered the area, officers heard shots being fired. 

Dalton officers stopped two SUVs leaving the area but were unable to locate any suspects involved.

Shell casings were recovered from the street in front of a duplex at 1207 and 1209 Dozier Street.  One round was recovered in a tree in front of the building and another struck the front of unit 1207.  Investigators believe the 1209 unit was the target of the shooting.

Investigators say this incident could be related to illegal drug sales. Investigators are currently following up leads and the investigation into this incident continues. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at (706) 278-9085 extension 165.

