Crime Stoppers: Searching for Melvin Owens

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Crime Stoppers and the Chattanooga Police Department are seeking information on the location of Melvin Dewayne Owens.

Owens is wanted for multiple probation violations for felony theft, plus new charges for simple domestic assault and vandalism.

His last known address was 413 Stoneridge Drive in Hixson. Owens is 24 years old, stands 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Melvin Owens call Crime Stoppers at (423)698-3333. Your confidential call could make you eligible for a cash reward.

