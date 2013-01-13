Crime Stoppers: Searching for Melvin Owens - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crime Stoppers: Searching for Melvin Owens

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Crime Stoppers and the Chattanooga Police Department are seeking information on the location of Melvin Dewayne Owens.

Owens is wanted for multiple probation violations for felony theft, plus new charges for simple domestic assault and vandalism.

His last known address was 413 Stoneridge Drive in Hixson.  Owens is 24 years old, stands 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 lbs. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Melvin Owens call Crime Stoppers at (423)698-3333.  Your confidential call could make you eligible for a cash reward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.