Lottery jackpots continue to climb

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- Lottery players across the region may not have picked any big winners over the weekend in the two major games, but they will have even more to play for in the next drawings.

The Tennessee Lottery's weekend drawings created over 36,000 winning tickets and jackpots that have climbed once again, giving players the opportunity to win millions this week from the popular drawing-style games.

The jackpot for Tennessee Cash stands at $380,000, Mega Millions is at $62 million and Powerball has grown to $90 million.

Please visit www.tnlottery.com and click on "winning numbers" for complete detailed charts on all Lottery drawings.

