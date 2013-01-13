Records show Tenn. DCS lagged in child death reviews - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Records show Tenn. DCS lagged in child death reviews

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Records obtained by a local newspaper show the Tennessee Department of Children's Services fell behind in reviewing child deaths and ignored its own policies.

The information was given to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/VUnPrw) late Friday afternoon by department spokeswoman Molly Sudderth.

The newspaper is among a number of news organizations - including The Associated Press - suing DCS to obtain other records the agency refuses to release.

The organizations argue that the public needs information that would reveal how the state handled cases where children DCS had investigated died or nearly died.

 

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.