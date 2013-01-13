Records show Tenn. DCS lagged in child death reviews

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Records obtained by a local newspaper show the Tennessee Department of Children's Services fell behind in reviewing child deaths and ignored its own policies.

The information was given to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/VUnPrw) late Friday afternoon by department spokeswoman Molly Sudderth.

The newspaper is among a number of news organizations - including The Associated Press - suing DCS to obtain other records the agency refuses to release.

The organizations argue that the public needs information that would reveal how the state handled cases where children DCS had investigated died or nearly died.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

