Ballet Tennessee leader Barry VanCura dies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Ballet Tennessee leader Barry VanCura dies

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo courtesy Chattanooga Times Free Press Photo courtesy Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Barry VanCura, longtime executive director of local dance training and performing program Ballet Tennessee and the VanCura Conservatory, died Friday, according to a notice posted on the organization's website.

VanCura and his wife, Anna Baker VanCura, were the founding directors of Ballet Tennessee. The organization celebrated its silver anniversary in May 2012, marking 25 years of teaching, performing and encouraging the development of dance in Chattanooga.

"Barry was one of the kindest, gentlest spirits, and I know I speak for the entire arts community when I say he will be incredibly missed," said Dan Bowers, president of ArtsBuild.

"A big part of what they've [Ballet Tennessee] done is reach out to people who are maybe less fortunate or who might not otherwise have been exposed to that type of art. It was a real passion for Barry and for Anna. Barry wanted everyone to be able to enjoy that craft," Bowers said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.