Ballet Tennessee leader Barry VanCura dies

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Barry VanCura, longtime executive director of local dance training and performing program Ballet Tennessee and the VanCura Conservatory, died Friday, according to a notice posted on the organization's website.

VanCura and his wife, Anna Baker VanCura, were the founding directors of Ballet Tennessee. The organization celebrated its silver anniversary in May 2012, marking 25 years of teaching, performing and encouraging the development of dance in Chattanooga.

"Barry was one of the kindest, gentlest spirits, and I know I speak for the entire arts community when I say he will be incredibly missed," said Dan Bowers, president of ArtsBuild.

"A big part of what they've [Ballet Tennessee] done is reach out to people who are maybe less fortunate or who might not otherwise have been exposed to that type of art. It was a real passion for Barry and for Anna. Barry wanted everyone to be able to enjoy that craft," Bowers said.

