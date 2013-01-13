Tennessee mum on search for new lethal injection drugs

By KRISTIN M. HALL

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - It's been three years since Tennessee executed an inmate and problems with obtaining lethal injection drugs make it unlikely the executions will resume anytime soon.

Tennessee officials are staying tight-lipped about their search for alternative drugs to use for lethal injections, but the state currently doesn't have two out of the three drugs used in lethal injections.

The state's supply of sodium thiopental, a barbiturate general anesthetic, was turned over to the federal government in 2011 and drug shortages have made pancuronium bromide, a strong muscle relaxant, unavailable.

The Department of Correction spokeswoman Dorinda Carter said last week that no decision has been made on revisions to Tennessee's current three-drug method, but they are monitoring steps taken by other states to carry out executions with other drugs.

