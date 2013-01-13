Ga. lawmakers to launch session with big party

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia General Assembly's annual session doesn't convene until Monday.

But, unofficially, it begins Sunday night. And lawmakers will do it in fine Southern style: booze, food, fun and, of course, more than a little informal lobbying.

It's called the Wild Hog Supper. The event is a staple since 1962.

Officially, it's sponsored by a nonprofit called Friends of Agriculture Foundation Inc., the party raises money for the Georgia Food Bank Association. But the foundation is essentially a collection of lobbyists who will spend the next three months asking lawmakers for votes.

The supper offers those interested parties face time with the state's leaders, including Gov. Nathan Deal and other statewide elected officials.

Deal will present his 2014 budget proposal and address a joint session Thursday.

