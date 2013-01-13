Ga. man pleads guilty in scam targeting Christians

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia man has pleaded guilty in a scam that prosecutors say bilked investors out of almost $16 million by targeting Christians.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 67-year-old Eldon A. Gresham of Peachtree City pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

He was set to stand trial in Texas on Monday in what prosecutors describe as a foreign currency exchange scheme.

Gresham is a former regional director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Prosecutors say he solicited money from about 90 people by promising monthly returns up to 10%.

An indictment says Gresham told potential investors his success was due to the Lord's blessings. He claimed his program was open to a limited number of Christians.

Many of his victims were elderly.

Prosecutors say Gresham will forfeit $15.8 million.

