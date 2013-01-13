UPDATE: Police make arrest in Swan Road homicide

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A man in his 30's was found shot to death on Swan Road Saturday evening and Chattanooga Police believe he was deliberately targeted.

The victim is has been identified as Timothy Bumpass, 37 years-old.

Detectives have arrested 20-year-old Christopher Lebron Bell, and 19-year-old Christopher Jennings for their connection with the murder.

They have been charged with Felony Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Swan Road. When they arrived, they found Bumpass had been shot and was subsequently pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives working on the case believe Bumpass was targeted by the suspects and that it was not a random shooting.