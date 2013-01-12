Grundy County vet laid to rest 62 years later

PALMER, TN (WRCB) -- It has been a long journey for one Grundy County veteran, as he is finally laid to rest more than six decades after fighting in the Korean War.

Eight years ago the Army collected DNA from Schoenmann's family members confirming it was a match to his remains just recently.

His family is glad he can finally rest in peace.

"Valiant men like Glenn Schoenmann gave the supreme sacrifice and gave his life for our nation."

Fellow veterans and community members, along with family, gathered to honor the life of Private First Class Glenn Schoenmann.

Sixty-two years ago Schoenmann died as a Prisoner Of War in North Korea at the age of 20.

"The Army had taken DNA from me and my brother, Ernest, eight years ago," says Edna Kilgore, Glenn's sister.

Channel 3 recently sat down with his siblings, Edna and Raymond, who recalled getting the news their brother's remains were positively identified.

"And he said Glenn's remains have been identified," says Edna, holding back tears.

"It's just like it's happened just recently. It just renews old memories," says Raymond Schoenmann.

For family members, it has brought a since of peace, knowing Glenn is finally getting a proper send off.

"If we don't have hope, we don't have anything," says Raymond.

"We know that he's with mom and dad in heaven," says Edna.

The family says they are honored by the outpouring of love and respect from friends and strangers alike, saying it brings great comfort.

"I believe we'll meet again in heaven," says Edna.

Schoenmann is now in his final resting place. He was buried at Brown's Chapel Cemetery in Palmer.