Georgia couple arrested for Cherokee Co. break-ins

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- Gena Brooke Brickey, 28, and James David Adcock, 31, have been arrested in connection with several breaking and entering investigations in Cherokee County North Carolina.

Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received information that Brickey and Adcock, who live in Georgia, were attempting to sell items that were identical to items that had been reported stolen days earlier.

Through their investigation the Investigators were able to locate and recover some of the items that had been stolen including power tools and a computer that had been reported stolen from a local church.

Both Bricky and Adcock were arrested on warrants issued by the North Carolina Magistrates Office. Both were given a $10,000.00 secure bond and given January 2013 court dates.

Brickey is currently out on a secure bond and Adcock remains incarcerated in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected in the case.