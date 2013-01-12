Citizen tip leads Cherokee Co. officials to meth lab

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- Acting on a citizen tip, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Andrews, North Carolina residence to investigate a report of individuals making and using methamphetamine.

Information was provided by a concerned citizen to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday that persons in a mobile home located in Wesley Stewarts Mobile Home Park were manufacturing methamphetamine.

Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office accompanied by officers of the Andrews Police Department went to 75 Watauga Lane, Andrews North Carolina. Upon entering the single wide mobile home several individuals were found to be in the residence and appeared to be in the process of making and using methamphetamine.

Once inside the mobile home, investigators recognized 39 year old Travis Allen as one of the occupants in the residence. Allen, provided investigators with information that he lived at 75 Watauga Lane, Andrews, North Carolina.

Allen was known to the investigators to have been arrested numerous times previous to this incident in connection with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine.

During an examination of the mobile home it was determined that the mobile home was actively being used to manufacture methamphetamine. All the individuals who had been occupying the mobile home were removed from it and the mobile was secured until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Lab Response Team could further assist.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Investigators reviewed the information and evidence present and determined they had sufficient probable cause for the arrest of Allen who was taken before the North Carolina Magistrate. Allen was incarcerated on Possession of Precursor Chemicals and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and placed under an additional $25,000.00 bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Lab Response Team was called to assist in the investigation. Upon their arrival and while executing a search warrant at the Watauga Lane residence, an active "one pot" or "shake and bake" lab was located and contained.

The SBI response team took control of the evidence and chemicals. Further evidence was presented to the North Carolina Magistrate's Office and additional charges of Manufacturing Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Dwelling were lodged against Allen.

He is currently incarcerated in the Cherokee County Detention Center under a $45,000.00 bond. Allen is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court later this month.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected in the case.

