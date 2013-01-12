Young man injured in tragic fall at Pocket Wilderness

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- A 19 year-old man is in critical condition at Erlanger Medical Center after a serious fall in the Pocket Wilderness Saturday morning.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell said three young men traveled from Nashville early Saturday morning to explore and hike the beautiful scenery of the Pocket Wilderness.

While on their hike, one of the young hikers slipped on the trail and fell 15 feet down the bluff and hit his head on a rock and fell in a shallow creek around Noon.

Members of the Mowbray Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee State Parks responded to Upper Hog Skin Branch, the second entrance to the Pocket Wilderness. When Mowbray VFD arrived on the scene, they immediately called for a Mutual Aid response for additional help.

Hamilton County Emergency Services, Waldens Ridge Emergency Services, Sequoyah VFD, Hamilton County Cave and Clift team, Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue responded to the scene.

The responders had to climb up 200 feet up the bluff to get to the injured patient. Hamilton County EMS was on the scene and treated his injuries before packaging the patient and extricated him in a stokes basket on a rope line.

At 1:30 p.m., the responders placed him on Walden's Ridge's 6-wheeler and transported to the ambulance where they drove him to the landing zone area to meet Life Force personnel, where he was flown to Erlanger Medical Center.

The name of the patient is not being released at this time until family members can be notified.