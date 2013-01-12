Lance Armstrong to admit doping in Oprah interview

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

This one was easy for Michigan. The Wolverines rolled past Texas A&M 99-72.

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Texas A&M guard TJ Starks, top, shoots against Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Los Angeles.

All four games in the NCAA Tournament to be played Thursday night involve at least one team seeded seventh or lower.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturda...

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) falls over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) during the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Rhode Island's head coach Dan Hurley takes questions during a news conference for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Pittsburgh. Rhode Island head basketball coach ...

Spieth, Reed get ready to rumble to decide who advances to weekend in Match Play.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Jordan Spieth lines up his putt on the 16th hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

Terance Mann scored 18 points and the ninth-seeded Seminoles advanced to the Elite Eight with a 75-60 victory over Gonzaga.

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr., right, shoots against Florida State forward Phil Cofer during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Los Angeles.

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Lance Armstrong will make a limited confession to doping during his televised interview with Oprah Winfrey next week, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Armstrong, who has long denied doping, will also offer an apology during the interview scheduled to be taped Monday at his home in Austin, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no authorization to speak publicly on the matter.

While not directly saying he would confess or apologize, Armstrong sent a text message to The Associated Press early Saturday that said: "I told her (Winfrey) to go wherever she wants and I'll answer the questions directly, honestly and candidly. That's all I can say."

The 41-year-old Armstrong, who vehemently denied doping for years, has not spoken publicly about the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency report last year that cast him as the leader of a sophisticated and brazen doping program on his U.S. Postal Service teams that included use of steroids, blood boosters and illegal blood transfusions.

The USADA report led to Armstrong being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and given a lifetime ban from the sport.

Several outlets had reported that Armstrong was considering a confession. The interview will be broadcast Thursday on the Oprah Winfrey Network and oprah.com.

A confession would come at a time when Armstrong is still facing some legal troubles.

Armstrong faces a federal whistle-blower lawsuit filed by former teammate Floyd Landis accusing him of defrauding the U.S. Postal Service, but the U.S. Department of Justice has yet to announce if it will join the case. The British newspaper The Sunday Times is suing Armstrong to recover about $500,000 it paid him to settle a libel lawsuit.

A Dallas-based promotions company has threatened to sue Armstrong to recover more than $7.5 million it paid him as a bonus for winning the Tour de France.

But potential perjury charges stemming from his sworn testimony denying doping in a 2005 arbitration fight over the bonus payments have passed the statute of limitations.

Armstrong lost most of his personal sponsorship - worth tens of millions of dollars - after USADA issued its report and he left the board of the Livestrong cancer-fighting charity he founded in 1997. He is still said to be worth an estimated $100 million.

Livestrong might be one reason to issue an apology or make a confession. The charity supports cancer patients and still faces an image problem because of its association with its famous founder.

Armstrong could also be hoping a confession would allow him to return to competition in elite triathlon or running events, but World Anti-Doping Code rules state his lifetime ban cannot be reduced to less than eight years. WADA and U.S. Anti-Doping officials could agree to reduce the ban further depending on what new information Armstrong provides and his level of cooperation.

Armstrong met with USADA officials recently to explore a "pathway to redemption," according to a report by "60 Minutes Sports" aired Wednesday on Showtime.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.