Schools using Legos to teach science and math - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Schools using Legos to teach science and math

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo by Tim Barber. Photo by Tim Barber.

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- It looks like any wheeled contraption made of Legos. But it's not.

There's no Harry Potter in the corner, but this moon-rover-looking toy, seemingly with a mind of its own, moves a doll-sized chair into place under a doll-sized table.

Samuel Ellis and Lily Rosenow, both fourth-graders, have used a drag-and-drop computer program to tell two Lego toys atop a table set up like an obstacle course how to solve problems for senior citizens.

To Sam and Lily, it's all supercool child's play.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.