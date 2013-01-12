Schools using Legos to teach science and math

Working Together For You

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- It looks like any wheeled contraption made of Legos. But it's not.

There's no Harry Potter in the corner, but this moon-rover-looking toy, seemingly with a mind of its own, moves a doll-sized chair into place under a doll-sized table.

Samuel Ellis and Lily Rosenow, both fourth-graders, have used a drag-and-drop computer program to tell two Lego toys atop a table set up like an obstacle course how to solve problems for senior citizens.

To Sam and Lily, it's all supercool child's play.

