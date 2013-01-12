ID check beefed up for licenses in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ID check beefed up for licenses in Tennessee

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Beginning this spring, Tennesseans who apply for or renew driver's licenses also are going to have their identities checked.

Customers at driver service centers or county clerks' offices will leave with paper "interim" licenses. Meanwhile, the state will take a week to run their pictures through photo-recognition technology and compare them against 12 million images in a database.

"It is compared to many other faces to make sure you are who you say you are," said Lori Bullard, assistant commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. "It has a measure of security."

Bullard said the new process and extra security checks are meant to clamp down on fraud and identity theft. As another layer of security, drivers will receive their laminated plastic permanent driver's licenses by mail instead of at the counter of a driver service center. That helps verify where the applicant lives, Bullard explained.

