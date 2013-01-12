Hamilton County students share their Zoo-inspired artwork

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- In honor of the 75TH Anniversary of the Chattanooga Zoo, Hamilton County students in grades K-12 were invited to participate in an art contest organized by local art educator, Carrie Cook. Its theme centered on "What Does the Zoo Mean to Me?"

Students were encouraged to visually express how the Chattanooga Zoo has served to educate humans on the importance on animal preservation as well as their experiences at the Zoo.

Students who submitted artwork were divided into one of four categories depending on their current grade level. Judging was done by art instructor, Molly Youngblood, of Art Creations.

All participants will receive certificates from the Chattanooga Zoo and will have their artwork displayed in the Zoo's Education Center for one month. Top four winners receive a family membership for one year and other winners receive two passes to the Zoo.

Divisions and Winners:

K-2 Category

1st place: Haley Haygood - Battle Academy

2nd place: Savannah Lewis - CSLA

3rd place: Alexis Albee - CSLA

Honorable Mention: Tuv'e Gaines - CSLA

Honorable Mention: Jeral Arden Freeman - CSLA



3-5 Category

1st place: Logan Higdon - CSLA

2nd place: Barger Elementary - Kyria King

3rd place: Emma Gray - CSLA

Honorable Mention:Amelia Hollingsworth - CSLA

Honorable Mention: Julianna Schuster - CSLA

6-8 Category

1st place: Sarah Wallace - Signal Mountain Middle

2nd place:Jonah Bird - Normal Park Museum Magnet Upper

3rd place: Nickolas Romeo - Signal Mounatin Middle

Honorable Mention: Hannah Walker - Hunter Middle

Honorable Mention: Caitlin O'Malley - Hunter Middle



9-12 Category

1st place: Emily Miller - Ooltewah

2nd place: Kim Tran - Ooltewah

3rd place: Brianna Norman - East Hamilton High

Honorable Mention: Emily Duncan - STEM school

Honorable Mention: Savannah Walker - Ooltewah