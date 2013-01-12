Hamilton County students share their Zoo-inspired artwork - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County students share their Zoo-inspired artwork

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) --  In honor of the 75TH Anniversary of the Chattanooga Zoo, Hamilton County students in grades K-12 were invited to participate in an art contest organized by local art educator, Carrie Cook.  Its theme centered on "What Does the Zoo Mean to Me?" 

Students were encouraged to visually express how the Chattanooga Zoo has served to educate humans on the importance on animal preservation as well as their experiences at the Zoo.

Students who submitted artwork were divided into one of four categories depending on their current grade level.  Judging was done by art instructor, Molly Youngblood, of Art Creations. 

All participants will receive certificates from the Chattanooga Zoo and will have their artwork displayed in the Zoo's Education Center for one month.  Top four winners receive a family membership for one year and other winners receive two passes to the Zoo.

Divisions and Winners:

K-2 Category
1st place: Haley Haygood - Battle Academy
2nd place: Savannah Lewis - CSLA
3rd place: Alexis Albee - CSLA
Honorable Mention: Tuv'e Gaines - CSLA
Honorable Mention: Jeral Arden Freeman - CSLA
 
3-5 Category
1st place: Logan Higdon - CSLA
2nd place: Barger Elementary - Kyria King
3rd place: Emma Gray - CSLA
Honorable Mention:Amelia Hollingsworth - CSLA
Honorable Mention: Julianna Schuster - CSLA

6-8 Category
1st place: Sarah Wallace - Signal Mountain Middle
2nd place:Jonah Bird - Normal Park Museum Magnet Upper
3rd place: Nickolas Romeo - Signal Mounatin Middle
Honorable Mention: Hannah Walker - Hunter Middle
Honorable Mention: Caitlin O'Malley - Hunter Middle
 
9-12 Category
1st place: Emily Miller - Ooltewah
2nd place: Kim Tran - Ooltewah
3rd place: Brianna Norman - East Hamilton High
Honorable Mention: Emily Duncan - STEM school
Honorable Mention: Savannah Walker - Ooltewah

