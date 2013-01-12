Second arrest made in O'Rear St. homicide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Second arrest made in O'Rear St. homicide

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Detectives with the Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Unit have arrested 24 year-old Stephen Doentae Lester for his connection in the murder of Edward Glenn.

Detectives determined that Glenn was set-up to be robbed when the shooting occurred at 2500 O'Rear Street.

Lester has been charged with felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

Late Thursday night, Chattanooga police arrested Carmisha Lay, 24, for her connection to the murder.

Lay has been charged with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Tampering with Evidence, and False Reports.


