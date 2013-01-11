Crime Stoppers: Floyd's Hardware Hit on Thanksgiving Weekend

SODDY-DAISY, TN. (WRCB) - A Thanksgiving weekend crime could lead you to a very nice payday, but there is a catch. We have no surveillance video, pictures, suspect or vehicle description. We are hoping these bad guys may have bragged about their crime and we are hoping you will turn them in.

They decided to hit Floyd's Hardware on a sleepy, holiday weekend. The business sits off Dayton Pike and Sequoyah, at the on-ramp to Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy. As Detective Dennis Waters explains, someone broke into a side door. "Once inside, they did several hundred dollars in property damage," he said, "and took an undetermined amount of cash from the safe."

The damage is key to the suspicion that there was more than one bad guy and that they took their time. "It seemed like they were there a while just based on that fact, that they did do property damage," said the detective, "because it was kind of scattered throughout the store."

There is little to go on in this case. "There's nothing that would stand out and say, you know, that someone would be able to say, this is, 'I know who this is'", said Waters. "Typically, what we're counting on is that they bragged to someone and that someone is watching this."

Or, in this case, reading about it. Is that someone you? Any piece of information may point detectives in the right direction. If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

A police officer may answer the phone, but he will never ask your identity. Collect your reward and make these guys pay for what they have done. They will never know it was you who turned them in.