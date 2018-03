WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is advising people to temporarily disable the Java software on their computers to avoid potential hacking attacks.



The recommendation came in an advisory issued late Thursday, following up on concerns raised by computer security experts.



Experts believe hackers have found a flaw in Java's coding that creates an opening for criminal activity and other high-tech mischief.



Java is a widely used technical language that allows computer programmers to write a wide variety of Internet applications and other software programs that can run on just about any computer's operating system.



Oracle Corp. bought Java as part of a $7.3 billion acquisition of the software's creator, Sun Microsystems, in 2010.



Oracle, which is based in Redwood Shores, Calif., had no immediate comment late Friday.

