Crime Stoppers: Reward offered in deadly I-75 hit and run

BARTOW COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for your help finding the driver of a semi, who allegedly fled the scene of a deadly crash last month.

It happened December 21, around 1:30 p.m., at Exit 293 on Interstate 75.

A GSP spokesperson says the 1998 Ford Expedition, driven by 29-year-old Maria Tabuena from Calhoun, Georgia, was hit on the left side, as the tractor trailer changed lanes traveling north.

The SUV ran off the road, hitting a guardrail and support post, before erupting in flames.

Tabuena and her 4-year-old passenger, Melina Trichell, were killed as a result.

Witnesses described the semi as a late 90s "long-nose" Peterbilt, maroon in color, and pulling a silver trailer with damage to the right side.

Troopers and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information in the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip on line by clicking here.

Your confidential call could make you eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.



