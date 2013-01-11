Visitation held for Korean War Veteran

PALMER, TN (WRCB) -- Alvin Schoenmann remembers his cousin, Private First Class Glenn Schoenmann, as a teenager who worked on a farm and later became a soldier with the U.S. Army.

"Last time I saw Glenn I was probably 15 or 16 years old," Schoenmann says.

In 1950 Schoenmann died as a prisoner of the Korean War, but his family would have to wait more than 60 years to give him a proper burial.

"I know if he was alive he'd be glad he's coming home," says Schoenmann.

Schoenmann's homecoming is attracting a lot of attention.

"Wanted to come up here and pay honor to Shoenmann, what he done for our country," Tod Wooldridge says.

Wooldridge rode more than a hundred miles in the rain on a motorcycle to honor Schoenmann.

"It was a little wet, but Mr. Schoenmann did a lot more for me, so it's the least I could do for him," Wooldridge says.

His bike is painted with portraits of soldiers lost in war. He says it is a piece of art and a monument to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

A container of his uncle's ashes, who served in Vietnam, hangs bellow the windshield.

"He and I still ride together everywhere we go," says Wooldridge.

Wooldridge says the bike is more than just art, its a way to say thank you to soldiers like Schoenmann.

"What this guy did, without what he's done for our country and thousands more like him, I couldn't get on this thing and go when I want to go," Wooldridge explains.

Schoenmann will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Palmer, Tennessee, the same one his parents are buried in.

