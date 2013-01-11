Two arrested for attempted murder in 6th Ave. assault

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police have arrested two men and charged them with attempted first degree murder in an attack on a relative of theirs on 6th Avenue.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a belated assault report that occurred at 3612 6th Avenue. The victim, 22 year-old Demetrius Bowman had arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries and burns to numerous parts of his body.

It was reported to detectives that Demetrius's uncle and cousin, Jarvis Bowman, 38, and Jeremy Bowman, also 38, were the ones that bound him and assaulted him due to an argument they had earlier.

Statements given and evidence collected led detectives to confirm Demetrius's claims.

Jarvis and Jeremy were both arrested for attempted first degree murder as well as aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping