RHEA COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Dayton.

A Rhea County dispatcher confirms a person was shot Friday evening.

Channel 3's crew says a woman was shot twice by her boyfriend, after he assaulted her.

Police say the man admitted to being high on meth.



Two small children were in the home at the time.

The woman, whose name is not known, was taken to a local hospital.



