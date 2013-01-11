Chattanooga Village developers meet with Regional Planning Agency

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Developers from Scenic Land Company met Friday with staff from Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency to discuss conditions of the proposed Chattanooga Village development located off of Highway 153 and Boy Scout Road.

Representatives from North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy as well as the "Don't Chop The Hilltop" campaign were also in attendance.

"We appreciate RPA pulling together this meeting as we discuss the conditions and recommendations for this development," said Duane Horton of Scenic Land Company. "This is a good opportunity to take a look at both sides and to hopefully come to some sort of agreement on the development."

A rezoning request for the property was deferred for two weeks by City Council on Tuesday. Although city transportation and planning commission officials requested approval, council members felt that there were still questions which needed to be answered before they could make a decision on an ordinance for rezoning.

Developers are taking the upcoming days before the next vote to clarify any unanswered questions and to meet with community members and RPA officials.

Horton said, "While we believe some of the conditions the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy representatives are asking for are overly burdensome, we will do everything the RPA is asking for, and even exceed those expectations."

The council will resume discussion on the rezoning request at their meeting on January 22.