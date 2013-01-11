Governors place friendly wager on playoff game - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Governors place friendly wager on playoff game

ATLANTA, GA (WRCB) -- Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and Washington state Gov. Chris Gregoire today placed a friendly wager on the Seahawks v. Falcons playoff game Sunday at the Georgia Dome.

In the unlikely scenario of a Seahawks win, Gov. Deal will send a case of delicious Georgia peaches to the West Coast. In the more likely instance of a Falcons win, Gov. Gregoire will mail a case of Washington apples to the Gold Dome.

"Georgians enter into this weekend with understandably high expectations after a 13-3 season, and I'm sure we'll all be glued to our seats, whether at the game or in front of the TV, Sunday afternoon," Deal said. "Our team is awfully tough to beat in the Georgia Dome. The roof will put the Seahawks at a disadvantage as they're used to only playing in the rain. The Falcons have been hot all season and have kept finding a way to win. Georgia, it's time to Rise Up; Washington state and Governor Gregoire, I look forward to enjoying your apples."

"While Washington also grows some of the finest peaches found anywhere, I'll gladly take a box from Governor Deal," Gregoire said. "I don't want to rub it in – but the Falcons don't have the best playoff record. I'm confident our 12th man spirit will carry the Seahawks to another victory!"

