Tenn. brothers on trial for weapons charges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Two brothers from Athens, Tenn., are on trial in federal court in Chattanooga, charged with selling firearms without a license.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/UV97T5 ) reported 1 of the men, Richard Monroe, testified Thursday that he and his brother, Carl Monroe, bought and sold guns as a hobby, not a business.

Monroe testified he had no idea he might be breaking the law. Under cross-examination, Monroe estimated he bought an average of 4 to five guns twice each month at gun shows.

Prosecutor Terra Bay estimates Carl Monroe sold perhaps 300 firearms during the three years covered by the indictment.

While it is legal to buy, sell and trade firearms from personal collections without a federal license, one is required when a seller's sales reach a certain level.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.