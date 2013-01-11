Victim identified in O'Rear St. homicide, suspect arrested - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Victim identified in O'Rear St. homicide, suspect arrested

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Late Thursday night, Chattanooga police arrested Carmisha Lay, 24, for her connection to the murder 28 year-old Edward Glenn.

Detectives with the Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Unit have determined that Glenn was set-up to be robbed when the shooting occurred at 2500 O'Rear Street. 

Lay has been charged with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Tampering with Evidence, and False Reports. 

The investigation is on-going and police officials saw more information will be released when available. 

