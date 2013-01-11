East Ridge to give workers bonuses, put city into $100,000 hole

Working Together For You

EAST RIDGE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The East Ridge City Council voted to give all city employees a one-time bonus Thursday night, even though the move will set the city up to start the new fiscal year with a $100,000 deficit.

Councilman Denny Manning proposed the bonus, which will give a $600 one-time payment to full-time employees and a $500 one-time payment to part-time employees.

Councilman Marc Gravitt, Vice Mayor Jim Bethune and Manning voted in favor of the bonus. Mayor Brent Lambert and Larry Sewell voted against the bonuses.

The bonus will cost the city about $100,000, budget manager Diane Qualls said during the meeting. Because the raise wasn't budgeted for, the lump-sum payment will put the city into a deficit, City Manager Tim Gobble said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.