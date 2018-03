CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - County Mayor Jim Coppinger will soon be riding around in style.

The mayor picked up a brand new Passat Thursday from the folks at Village Volkswagen.

The County Commission approved the deal on Wednesday to accept the bid to use VW's to their fleet.

Volkswagen CEO Frank Fischer says the deal indicates local sales are going well.

The mayor's previous vehicle, a Chevy Impala with 80,000 miles on it, will be used by the Health Department.