(WRCB) - A local soldier, who lost both legs in an explosion is one surgery closer to coming home.

Specialist Andrew Smith had what is expected to be his final operation at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC Thursday morning.

Smith was injured while on patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan last march.

We've been following his story for months.

Local non-profit, "Steps 2 Hope" is raising funds to build Specialist Smith, and his wife Tori, a home in Apison.

We talked to Tori who tells us the surgery went well and Andrew will have 10 days of inpatient care.