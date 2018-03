RED BANK, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - Each year at this time, we're happy to recognize many of the schools who have come through for us in the Share Your Christmas Food drive.

At Red Bank High School, David Carroll and Jen Ferking of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank presented a beautiful trophy to teachers Glen Wagner and Deb Weiss, who helped spearhead the food drive.

Red Bank collected over 2000 pounds of food during our record-breaking food drive.

Many Red Bank students also help unload, stack and sort the food for us each year.

Our thanks to Red Bank High and Mr. Trophy on Dayton Boulevard in Red Bank for making the presentation possible.