GRUNDY CO., TN (WRCB) - Sixty-two years after making the ultimate sacrifice in the Korean War, a Grundy County veteran's remains are on their way home.

Private First Class Glenn Schoenmann died as a prisoner of war in 1950.

His body was recovered in 2004, but it's taken eight years to positively identify them.

His siblings told us they have mixed emotions about finally saying good-bye.

They're happy to have closure, but they feel some old wounds have reopened.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday night from 5:00 to 8:00p.m.

It will continue at 10:00a.m. Saturday morning at Grundy County High School, followed by the funeral at 1:00p.m.

Schoenmann will be buried with full military honors.