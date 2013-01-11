Local colleges get more green

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- After 90 years, Cannon Hall will finally have air conditioning.



Last summer, Sewanee: The University of the South gutted the dormitory to provide more housing for its growing student body, and also to align the old building with a new goal -- sustainability.



The dorm, which was built in the 1920s, is the first building to use what the school calls "Sewanee Standards," a series of building codes based in part on LEED standards, but tailored and improved upon by the university.



The renovation is the first test of the standards, using local materials and incorporating many green features, including air conditioning that will be attached to the school's new efficient central cooling system, a recycling center and water bottle stations where students can refill water bottles.





Recycling bins have become as common as garbage cans. Energy efficient lighting and calculations of a school's carbon footprint have become hallmarks on many campuses.