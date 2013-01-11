Showers, record warmth this weekend

(WRCB) - The puddles in my yard have now been there so long, I am thinking about throwing in some tropical fish.

Our weather story has 2 "fronts" (pardon the pun). Rain and temperature. Let's start with the rain.

A trough of low pressure will move through today, and keep widespread light showers coming through this afternoon. This evening, the showers will be few and far between, but models are showing another round of showers moving through Saturday morning, and another round Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night through the first part of Sunday, I don't expect MUCH rain (still overcast, though). Sunday night through Tuesday, however, a strong front will slowly move through the Tennessee Valley, and bring some heavy rain to the area. During that time period we could see 2-4" of rain widespread.

And now the temperature. Let's start by saying that the normal high this time of year is about 50. We will be in the mid 60s through the day today. Saturday we could see a record high. The record is 71. We should get to at least that if not a degree or two more.

Our temperature will begin to trend downward next week. Behind the front temps we will dry out, and highs will drop into the upper 40s by Wednesday. Lows will drop into the mid 20s by Thursday morning.

