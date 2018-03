CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- As a teenager, she was forced by classmates, she considered friends, to service countless men, who paid her tormentors to rape her every night.

Theresa Flores endured that horrific experience 30 years ago, and is the only American-used as a sex slave to have written about it.

This week, Flores is in Chattanooga hoping to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Flores will share her story Friday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, at "Unite, Wear White."

It's a free event at the Chattanooga Choo Choo's Imperial Ballroom.

Anyone is welcome, and you're encouraged to wear white.

The doors open at 9:00 a.m., Flores takes the stage at 10.

