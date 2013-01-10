UPDATE: Firefighters battle commercial fire Thursday night

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga firefighters were called to a fire at a chemical plant Thursday night, when a blaze was reported at 4146 South Creek Road shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Reports of a large fire off Amnicola Highway at the Zeco Inc. building were being called in 9-1-1 as fire companies responded to the scene.

The first firefighters on the scene reported the whole backside of the large building was engulfed in flames. A chain-link fence initially kept the firefighters from getting close to the building, but Captain Chip O'Dell said they gained access after cutting a lock off a fence gate.

As other fire companies arrived on the scene, Quint 10 raised its aerial to get a master stream of water hitting the flames on the backside of the building. Other firefighters had to use a K-12 metal cutting power saw to get into the building.

Once that was accomplished, the firefighters took in hand-held hoselines to make an interior attack on the fire. Battalion Chief Rick Sewell said it took firefighters from eight fire companies roughly 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. Lt. Henry McElvain with the Fire Investigation Division said the business was closed for the night and no employees were thought to be there when the fire broke out.

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available, and the cause of the fire remians under investigation.