Several Hamilton County teachers gain national board certification

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Eight Hamilton County teachers, from a variety of disciplines, earned National Board Certification in December.  The new National Board Certified teachers are:

  • Lori Bowman – Ganns-Middle Valley Elementary
  • Jayne Dyar – Westview Elementary
  • Sharon Eaves – East Lake Academy
  • John Echols – Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts
  • Carla Guerra- Battle Academy
  • Angelo Kortyka – Central High
  • Lisa Leopold – Normal Park Museum Magnet, Upper
  • Susan Proctor – East Ridge Elementary

The Hamilton County Department of Education, in partnership with the Hamilton County Education Association and the Chattanooga Area Schools Federal Credit Union, promotes National Board Certification to its teacher ranks.  With funds from the NEA Foundation and the inclusion of Race to the Top, Hamilton County is building a support system for NBC candidates.

National Board Certification is awarded by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards and is the highest credential in the teaching profession.  A teacher-driven, voluntary process, certification is achieved through a rigorous, performance-based assessment that typically takes one to three years to complete and measures what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do.

As part of the process, teachers build a portfolio that includes student work samples, assignments, videotapes and a thorough analysis of their classroom teaching.  Additionally, teachers are assessed on their knowledge of the subjects they teach.

