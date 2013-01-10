Step-daughter indicted on first degree murder charge

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Investigation by detectives into last year's death of John L. Penn has now resulted in a first degree murder indictment against his step-daughter.

Icy Christina Reagan Cope, 35, of Horton Road, was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Bradley County jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Penn, 66, was shot in the neck at his home on Keith Valley Road early On the morning of Good Friday, April 6. He was still hospitalized when he died two weeks later.

Investigation indicated the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.

