Monroe County blaze kills 80-year-old woman

By Knoxville News Sentinel

ENGLEWOOD, TN (News Sentinel) -- Authorities today are working to determine the cause of a house fire that killed an 80-year-old woman in Englewood.

Hazel Ruth Dailey was pronounced dead about 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Vanderbilt Medical Center Burn Unit, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Dailey had been flown to the Nashville burn unit from McGhee Tyson Airport.

Dailey was found about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday standing at the back door of her burning home at 243 Church Road, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office report.

"She was in shock," said Perry Philpott, 31, a lifelong neighbor of the Dailey family. Philpott saw smoke in his community and when he investigated he found Hazel Dailey's single-story home on fire about one-half mile from his residence.

