Tenn. House OKs limiting lawmakers to 15 bills a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The House has approved setting a cap on how many bills each lawmaker can file each year.

The chamber on Thursday approved the new 15-bill limit on a voice vote. Previously there were no limits on the number of measures each member could introduce, and Speaker Beth Harwell said the flood of legislation conflicted with Republican ideals of lesser government.

Two Democrats spoke out against the limits, saying they curb lawmakers' abilities to respond to their constituents' needs. But those concerns and an effort to reconstitute a standing committee on children and families were voted down by the chamber.

Lawmakers concluded the organizational session of the 108th General Assembly and announced they would take a two week recess until Gov. Bill Haslam holds his annual State of the State address.

