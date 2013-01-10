2 top level Tenn. DCS staffers severed from department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Children's Services has dismissed two upper level staffers whose duties included the review of child deaths.

Alan Hall told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/13jDBzf ) he was shocked to be fired Tuesday from his post as executive director of performance and quality improvement.

DCS spokeswoman Molly Sudderth confirmed the other person let go Tuesday was Debbie Miller, executive director of family and child wellbeing. Sudderth said Miller's job was eliminated in a restructuring, but Hall will be replaced. She didn't say why Hall was fired.

The departures came the same day that a Nashville judge held a hearing on news organizations' lawsuit which seeks death records on 31 children who had come into contact with the department.

State officials can remove executive service employees without giving a reason.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

