Chattanooga-based Internet payday lender accused of improper donations

By Ellis Smith, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- A watchdog group claims a Chattanooga-based Internet payday lender and philanthropist may have violated federal law by funneling a $1 million donation through his long-time associate.

"There are only a handful of donors in the country who are literally writing $1 million checks," said Melanie Sloan, executive director for the Washington D.C.-based Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics.

Complaints filed with the Federal Election Commission and Federal Bureau of Investigation state Carey V. Brown, who owns or controls a number of companies involved in an online payday enterprise, bankrolled the entire budget of a Pennsylvania-based super PAC through his associate, Sherry Huff.

Brown, in an email, denied that he had anything to do with the donations.

