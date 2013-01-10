Ringgold man who handcuffed self to woman gets 4 years

RINGGOLD, Ga. (AP) - A man who handcuffed himself to a female Taco Bell co-worker has been sentenced to serve four years in prison.

The Rome News-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/U76lpZ) 25-year-old Jason Earl Dean of Dalton handcuffed himself to the 18-year-old woman in August 2011 in an attempt to convince her to go on a date with him.

Lookout Mountain Assistant District Attorney Alan Norton says Dean was charged with false imprisonment. A Catoosa County Superior Court judge sentence Dean to four years in prison followed by six years on probation.

Norton says Dean is also not allowed to have any contact with the victim or her family.

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com

