Soddy-Daisy house fire under investigation

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- A fire destroyed a home in the Soddy Daisy area Thursday morning, but questions about the cause of the blaze have fire investigators taking a closer look.

A 9-1-1 call was made by a neighbor reporting a house fire at 1139 Old Thatcher Road. Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring out of the eaves.

Sequoyah requested a Mutual Aid response for additional assistance. Mowbray VFD and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the fire scene.

Within five minutes after the first unit arrived on the scene, fire officials notified dispatch and reporting flames shooting though the roof.

The homeowner, Wayne Snyder, told fire official that the former renter of the house, Heather Farley, had been evicted from the house a few weeks ago.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported; damages to the house are a total loss and valued at $125,000.